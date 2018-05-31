School board member Andi Story throws hat in the ring for Valley House seat

Andi Story

Juneau Board of Education member and Alaska House candidate Andi Story. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)

Longtime Juneau Board of Education member Andi Story will run to represent the Mendenhall Valley in the Alaska State Legislature.

Story confirmed Thursday morning that she plans to run as a Democrat for Rep. Justin Parish’s open seat in the Alaska State Legislature.

So far, Juneau Deputy City Mayor Jerry Nankervis has announced he will run as a Republican, and city Assembly member Rob Edwardson, a Democrat, also intends to run.

Parish announced in April that he would not seek re-election this fall. He endorsed his former chief of staff Edwardson for the job.

Story will hold a campaign event outside of the Mendenhall Valley Public Library at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

She has served five terms on the school board since first winning a seat in 2003. She also is on the board of the Alaska Association of School Boards and served as president in  2016.

0

Recent headlines

X