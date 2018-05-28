Fire crews respond to house fire on North Franklin Street

Firefighters work outside the house at the corner of Fifth and Franklin streets after the fire there on May 28, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)

Capital City Fire/Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home on North Franklin Street Monday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 10:45 a.m. on the top floor of a three story house on the corner of Fifth and Franklin streets. No injuries were reported.

Flames poured from windows as firefighters worked.

The fire was knocked down by 11 a.m. Crews were still working inside the building to assess damage, according to a police dispatcher.

Firefighters enter the house at the corner of Fifth and Franklin streets in Juneau after the house fire there on May 28, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)

