Fire crews respond to house fire on North Franklin Street

Capital City Fire/Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home on North Franklin Street Monday morning.
The fire broke out shortly before 10:45 a.m. on the top floor of a three story house on the corner of Fifth and Franklin streets. No injuries were reported.
Flames poured from windows as firefighters worked.
The fire was knocked down by 11 a.m. Crews were still working inside the building to assess damage, according to a police dispatcher.
