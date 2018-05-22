Newscast – Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Stories include details of Esteban Santiago’s plea deal, a stray bullet wounds 2 year old Anchorage girl, reporters barred from Track Palin’s court hearing, and an update on funding for the Alaska Marine Highway System.
Recent headlines
Ask a Climatologist: Anchorage, this gloomy spring is all in your headSince April, the weather in Anchorage has been a few degrees warmer than normal and also drier than normal.
UAF hosts Alaska Native language conference to help preserve knowledgeThis comes a few weeks after the legislature asked the governor to declare an Alaska Native language emergency.
Sitka Counseling fights opioid crisis with treatment, preventionThe organization serves 350 unique clients every year, anywhere between 40 and 60 of whom travel from out of town.
Efforts underway to reform Marine Highway SystemA regional nonprofit wants to transition the ferry system to a public corporation. Next up: developing a long-term operation and business strategy.