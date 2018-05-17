CBJ Meeting, May 14, 2018

KTOO Public Media brings you the 34th annual Only Fools Run at Midnight – Run for Public Radio

Get a team together now then come down June 23rd and join us!

Race starts at 11pm – Don’t be the fool caught out after midnight!

New course

Cheer Garden (featuring beer and bubbly for 21+)

KXLL midway DJs

Midnight Awards Ceremony

Prizes throughout the night

The 5K race or 1M walk will start from the JACC this year. Pick up your swag bag and registration bib starting at 9pm, rock the costume contest with a new full-fledged runway show starting at 10pm, then do your pre-run routine and be ready for the race at 11pm on the dot. Further revamps include a fresh course,which runs along the new Seawalk waterfront, tunes provided by the KXLL DJ crew, and a post-run toast in our outdoor cheer garden. This is an all ages friendly event, and adults 21 and over will receive one post-run refresher Devil’s Club Brewing Co. brew in the registration price – get your groups together now to train up for this exciting event.

Have fun, go run, support public radio.