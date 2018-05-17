Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

ANCHORAGE — Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska’s Panhandle, but fishermen who dive for crab and other shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.
Phil Doherty of the Southeast Alaska Regional Dive Fisheries Association said sea otters threaten the livelihood of his 200 members.
Sea otters grow as large as 100 pounds and eat the equivalent of a quarter of their weight each day.
They can decimate beds of red sea urchins and other species harvested for sale in Asia.
Patrick Lemons of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the agency can’t intervene to protect commercial fisheries until a species is at its “optimum sustainable population.”
Lemons says sea otters are still colonizing southeast Alaska. He says the population remains significantly below the number of animals the region can support without harming the environment.
Recent headlines
-
Walker’s trade mission highlights links to China, opportunities for AlaskansRepresentatives from more than 20 business, along with state officials and politicians will leave for China this weekend. There, they’ll peddle everything from baby food to seafood to tourism to Chinese consumers.
-
Skagway’s second brewery opens amid state conversation about tasting roomsSkagway’s newest brewery turned on its taps this month. Its opening came during a conversation at the state level about rules for tasting rooms.
-
Alaska marijuana business license applications piling upThe number of applications for marijuana business licenses is outgrowing the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office's approval system.
-
With Pruitt, Murkowski chides without charringDemocratic senators accused EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Wednesday of betraying the public trust with luxury travel and by cozying up to lobbyists. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski did not ask confrontational questions, but she did not leap to Pruitt’s defense, either.