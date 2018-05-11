DeSimone found guilty on first-degree murder charge in Excursion Inlet shooting death

Updated | 11: 05 a.m.

A jury found Mark DeSimone guilty of first-degree murder in the May 2016 death of Duilio “Tony” Rosales.

The four-man-and-eight-woman panel returned Friday morning with the verdict after about six hours of deliberations, which began Thursday.

Rosales’ widow, Maria Gonzales, broke down and ran from the courtroom after the jury forewoman read the verdict.

DeSimone’s defense attorney never disputed that he shot Rosales.

Assistant Public Defender Deborah Macaulay argued the two shots were unintentional discharges from a revolver that did not have a required safety modification.

Prosecution said nothing was wrong with the operation of the revolver.

A repeated cocking, aiming, and firing the single-action revolver required a deliberate action, Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige argued.

Rosales was found with two shots to the back of his head at a cabin in Excursion Inlet. DeSimone was charged in Rosales’ death.

A jury trial in the case started April 25. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Original post | 9:51 a.m.

The family of Tony Rosales wept in the front row of the gallery after the jury found Mark DeSimone guilty of first-degree murder.

Mark Anthony De Simone

Mark Anthony De Simone (Photo by Matt Miller)

DeSimone was on trial in the May 2016 shooting death of Rosales at an Excursion Inlet cabin.

Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg scheduled the sentencing for Sept. 12.

This story will be updated.

