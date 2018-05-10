Newscast – Thursday, May 10, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Closing arguments wrap and jury deliberations begin in Mark DeSimone’s homicide trial,
  • the state Senate passes a capital budget bill that revives the Juneau Access Project and Knik Arm bridge,
  • a new exhibit in Skagway commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the sinkning of the Princess Sophia,
  • Alaskan Tara MacLean Sweeney faces confirmation in the U.S. Senate, and
  • PBS announces a new kids’ show to with an Alaska Native lead character.
