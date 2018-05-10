Newscast – Thursday, May 10, 2018

In this newscast:
- Closing arguments wrap and jury deliberations begin in Mark DeSimone’s homicide trial,
- the state Senate passes a capital budget bill that revives the Juneau Access Project and Knik Arm bridge,
- a new exhibit in Skagway commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the sinkning of the Princess Sophia,
- Alaskan Tara MacLean Sweeney faces confirmation in the U.S. Senate, and
- PBS announces a new kids’ show to with an Alaska Native lead character.
Recent headlines
Hacker got into Alaska elections server in 2016Alaska officials say a hacker gained access to a server that hosts the state elections website on the morning of the 2016 general election but did not manipulate any information.
Despite governor’s request, legislators question pricier option for Wrangell cleanupWrangell is looking for any extra funds to ship tons of lead-contaminated soil off the island and down to the Lower 48.
Senators urge Sweeney to be tough at InteriorAlaskan Tara MacLean Sweeney faced no resistance at a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing today on her nomination to be assistant Interior secretary for Indian Affairs.
DeSimone jury likely to begin deliberations in homicide trialMark DeSimone is charged with the shooting death of Tony Rosales at an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016. Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.