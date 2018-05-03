Newscast – Thursday, May 3, 2018

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Legislature puts out a compromise bill to use permanent fund earnings for state operations,
  • Alaska-based soldiers advising their counterparts in Afghanistan are rotating back from deployment,
  • the state wants the public to weigh in on how to spend Volkswagen settlement money, and
  • smoke drifts into downtown Juneau from a controlled burn off Thane Road.
