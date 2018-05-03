Newscast – Thursday, May 3, 2018

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature puts out a compromise bill to use permanent fund earnings for state operations,
- Alaska-based soldiers advising their counterparts in Afghanistan are rotating back from deployment,
- the state wants the public to weigh in on how to spend Volkswagen settlement money, and
- smoke drifts into downtown Juneau from a controlled burn off Thane Road.
Recent headlines
-
Bethel voters to decide whether or not to keep legal alcohol salesBethel residents will be asked to vote again this October on whether to have legal sales of alcohol in town. A petition submitted by Evon Waska Sr. has gathered enough signatures to put the local option issue back on the city’s October ballot.
-
Camille Cosby defends Bill Cosby, says he was the victim of ‘lynch mobs’The entertainer's wife had been largely absent during his sexual assault trial. She's now released a three-page blistering defense.
-
Revolver used to shoot Rosales was not malfunctioning, witness testifiesVince Bengston didn't realize someone had used his revolver until he discovered the cylinder had moved and two rounds had been fired.
-
Anonymous donor gifts $110K to Fairbanks music programsAn anonymous donor has gifted $110,000 to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District for elementary music programs.