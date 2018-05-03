Meet Scott Nelson, Riverbend Elementary School’s incoming principal

The Juneau School District announced its choice for the next principal of Riverbend Elementary School on Thursday.

Scott Nelson of Palmer will take over the role in August before the new school year.

He comes from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District where he is a middle school reading instructor.

Nelson was previously a principal of Iditarod Elementary School in Wasilla for seven years.

He was an elementary principal in Wisconsin for five years before that and has experience teaching third, fourth and fifth grades.

A panel of Riverbend staff, district administrators and parents interviewed candidates at the school on Tuesday.

Nelson will succeed Riverbend principal Michelle Byer, who is retiring. Riverbend has about 300 students from preschool through fifth grade.