Meet Scott Nelson, Riverbend Elementary School’s incoming principal

The Juneau School District announced its choice for the next principal of Riverbend Elementary School on Thursday.
Scott Nelson of Palmer will take over the role in August before the new school year.
He comes from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District where he is a middle school reading instructor.
Nelson was previously a principal of Iditarod Elementary School in Wasilla for seven years.
He was an elementary principal in Wisconsin for five years before that and has experience teaching third, fourth and fifth grades.
A panel of Riverbend staff, district administrators and parents interviewed candidates at the school on Tuesday.
Nelson will succeed Riverbend principal Michelle Byer, who is retiring. Riverbend has about 300 students from preschool through fifth grade.
Recent headlines
-
As the U.S. moves to open ANWR to drilling, Canada says ‘not so fast’As part of their strategy going forward, opponents to drilling in ANWR are looking beyond Washington, D.C. and across U.S.-Canada border for support.
-
With 50-plus ringed seal sightings, Unalaskans start tracking the unexpected speciesRinged seals — an Arctic species that typically lives far north of the ice-free Aleutian Islands -- are showing up. Now, scientists are monitoring the unusual visitors to find out why they're near Unalaska..
-
Skagway artists applaud state resolution supporting legal use of ivoryAlaska lawmakers passed a resolution that brings concerns of state ivory carvers to a national level. The resolution, passed by the Senate in February and the House in April, urges the U.S. Congress to pass legislation exempting legally acquired walrus, mammoth, and mastodon ivory from ivory bans.
-
Students celebrate culture, language at annual Hoonah schools potlatchToward the end of each school year, Hoonah City Schools celebrates Tlingit culture with the ḵu.éex', or potlatch. Nearly the entire community is invited to the see the youngest generation carry forward their ancestors’ traditions.