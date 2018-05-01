Newscast – Tuesday, May 1, 2018

In this newscast:

  • An Anchorage court hears a lawsuit from youths suing the state for action on climate change,
  • updates from the Mark DeSimone murder trial,
  • the Alaska Legislature urges the feds to respect the state’s marijuana laws, and
  • a state trooper based in Soldotna is arrested for attempted sexual abuse of a minor.
