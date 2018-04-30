Octopus eggs hatch at Alaska SeaLife Center

Alaska SeaLife Center’s family of octopuses is growing.
Gilligan, a giant Pacific octopus, laid thousands of eggs about a year ago. Less than a hundred hatched this month.
Aquarium curator Richard Hocking expects the remaining eggs to hatch by the end of May.
Once the eggs hatch, staff transport them to a separate tank where they can feed on zooplankton.
Young giant Pacific octopuses are about a quarter-inch long and have fully developed eyes. An adult is between 9 and 16 feet long.
But the odds the hatchlings will make it to adulthood are slim.
The survival rate of hatchlings is 1 percent in the wild, and there is only one documented case of a giant Pacific octopus successfully being reared in an aquarium.
Alaska SeaLife Center has attempted to raise hatchlings twice before.
Both attempts were unsuccessful. The center says the babies are extremely delicate and have complex nutritional needs. Still, the staff is hopeful this time will be different.
Visitors can see Gilligan and her hatchlings in the aquarium’s Octopus Grotto exhibit.
Recent headlines
-
After a tragedy, a Yup’ik dance group in Hooper Bay keeps dancingThe idea was to help reconnect kids to their culture, teach about the effects of alcohol and drugs, and prevent suicide. And it has worked – but not with every kid.
-
Alleged shoplifter arrested after fighting with Super Bear employeesJuneau police responded to a report of a shoplifter attacking store employees. Employees told police they saw the man, who was later identified as Ronald Wheat, 50, stealing items. Wheat became combative when the workers confronted him outside.
-
Ruby Princess to dock Monday; Industry expects 1.17M passengers this yearThe first full-size cruise ship of the season is scheduled to dock Monday morning in Juneau. The Ruby Princess will land at 11 a.m. for an 11-hour stopover. The vessel can carry about 4,700 passengers and crew.
-
Can Alaska bison help save permafrost? Russian scientists want to find outPart of the theory is that herd animals pack down snow, freezing the soil much deeper. Other herd effects may also reduce greenhouse gas production.