Alaska State Trooper allegedly tried to meet 16-year-old girl for sex

An Alaska State Trooper is charged with attempted sexual abuse of a minor after allegedly trying to meet a 16-year-old girl at an Anchorage hotel Sunday, according to a written statement from the Department of Public Safety.

Soldotna-based Trooper Vance Peronto, 57, met the girl, who was driving with her headlights off, during a traffic stop April 8 on the Kenai Spur Highway, Public Safety spokesman Jonathon Taylor said.

Peronto did not cite her, but he later started communicating with her on social media, Taylor said.

The girl’s father contacted troopers Thursday, and investigators reviewed the electronic records of the communication that had allegedly taken place in the more than two weeks since the traffic stop, Taylor said.

Peronto had allegedly made plans to meet the girl at an Anchorage hotel, but when he arrived, he was met by other troopers and Anchorage police officers.

A 16-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers, Peronto was arrested, charged with a felony and taken to jail. He was set to make his first court appearance in the case Monday afternoon.