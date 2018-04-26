Newscast – Thursday, April 26, 2018

By April 26, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The latest local homelessness data,
  • budget pressure may end JDHS’s automotive technical program,
  • the Coast Guard announces new ships to be home ported in Alaska,
  • the salmon habitat protection ballot initiative goes to the Alaska Supreme Court, and
  • the Alaska Legislature adopts a new sexual harassment and other workplace harassment policy.
