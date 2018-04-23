Skagway Assembly wrestles with vacation rentals, RV’s, parking

Finding housing in Skagway can be difficult especially this time of year.

The Skagway Assembly introduced at its Thursday meeting an ordinance to regulate vacation rentals.

“As you all know, we are having a housing crisis — both long-term and seasonal and we are working hard for solutions,” Skagway Mayor Monica Carlson said.

Local lodge owner Kathy Hosford of Dyea said during citizen testimony she thought Airbnb was negatively affecting her business. She spoke out against passing the ordinance until changes are made and suggested more regulation for vacation rentals.

“A state license that is required by law be obtained, a city license after that, a DEC inspection of water and sewer,” Hosford said.

“A conditional-use permit by all means, so that neighbors could weigh in, and a fire marshal inspection, and off-street parking be verified,” she said. “Competition is very good, but for those of us that went through a different process so that we could have overnight accommodations; this is the toolbox that we had to work with.”

The Assembly postponed the ordinance until when the Planning and Zoning Commission reviews it May 10. Then it should come back to the Assembly for introduction.

The Assembly also took up a resolution aimed at regulating the number of people living in recreational vehicles in Skagway.

Living in an RV is illegal unless you are permitted or living at an RV park in municipal code compliance.

The municipality has two existing RV parks. Two others recently closed.

The community plans to develop an additional RV park in three years.

In order to transition residents from RV’s to other housing or RV parks, the Assembly plans to continue allowing existing RV’s outside parks to remain with a permit.

After three years, the Assembly will begin enforcing its code and fine those living outside official parks a $100 per day.

Under the new rules, permitted RV’s will be allowed on private property in all zones except the historic and waterfront districts, and on property used for congregant housing.

The Assembly adopted the resolution A temporary plan is in place to transition those out of compliance with code into compliant living situations.

In the meantime, RV’s must be licensed, connected to water and sewer utilities, and have a safety inspection in order to obtain a permit from the city, which costs $300 per year, among other things.

Anyone without a permit will be fined under the existing code and required to pay $100 per day.

The temporary plan sunsets May 1, 2021, when all RV’s must be compliant with code.

The Assembly also took up a parking resolution aimed at eliminating congestion in the downtown area.

Members amended the resolution to allow the municipality to issue parking permits for year-round residents who live in the downtown area and postponed it to allow for further committee review.

A public committee meeting about the parking resolution is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 23, in Assembly Chambers.

Skagway Assembly will meet at 7 p.m. May 3.