Newscast – Wednesday, April 18, 2018

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature adopts a two-year school funding bill,
- a legislative attorney and the state’s attorney general are at odds about the constitutionality of a bond proposal,
- the head of the federal Denali Commission is stepping down at the end of the week,
- dangerous drugs have gone missing from Bartlett Regional Hospital, and
- Anchorage officials have certified the results of their first vote-by-mail election.
Recent headlines
Alaska Legislature passes school funding billThe Alaska Legislature has passed a school funding bill that covers two years.
Anchorage officials certify vote-by-mail resultsAbout 79,295 ballots were cast, pushing turnout to just over 36 percent, a high figure relative to Anchorage’s normal local election returns. The vote certification upholds preliminary results.
Potentially lethal medications stolen from hospitalA medication kit containing narcotics, painkillers, sedatives and other medications went missing April 10 from the Bartlett Regional Hospital emergency department, according to a Juneau Police press release.
Watch: Central Council holds 83nd annual tribal assembly ~ Day 1The Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is holding its annual tribal assembly Wednesday through Friday at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau.