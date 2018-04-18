Newscast – Wednesday, April 18, 2018

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Legislature adopts a two-year school funding bill,
  • a legislative attorney and the state’s attorney general are at odds about the constitutionality of a bond proposal,
  • the head of the federal Denali Commission is stepping down at the end of the week,
  • dangerous drugs have gone missing from Bartlett Regional Hospital, and
  • Anchorage officials have certified the results of their first vote-by-mail election.
