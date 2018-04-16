Weigel named new director of City Museum

Juneau-Douglas City Museum has a new director.
Beth Weigel replaces outgoing museum director Jane Lindsey, who worked for the museum for 18 years.
Weigel comes from the Juneau Public Libraries, where she has served as program coordinator since 2013.
Weigel previously was Discovery Southeast executive director. She’s also an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska Southeast.
