Weigel named new director of City Museum

By April 16, 2018Uncategorized

Juneau Public Libraries librarian Andrea Hirsh, left, and program coordinator Beth Weigel. (Photo by Lisa Phu/KTOO)

Juneau-Douglas City Museum has a new director.

Beth Weigel replaces outgoing museum director Jane Lindsey, who worked for the museum for 18 years.

Weigel comes from the Juneau Public Libraries, where she has served as program coordinator since 2013.

Weigel previously was Discovery Southeast executive director. She’s also an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska Southeast.

