Third grand jury returns with Roland Maw indictment alleging PFD fraud

Roland Maw has been indicted on charges to related Alaska Permanent Fund dividend fraud and theft.
Again.
For the third time.
A Juneau grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday that included six felony counts of first-degree unsworn falsification and six felony counts of second-degree theft.
Twice already, Maw has been indicted on similar charges related to applying for and receiving permanent fund dividends between 2009 and 2014.
Both times, a judge threw out the indictments because he determined there was insufficient evidence presented to the grand jury.
A status hearing is scheduled for Monday in Maw’s case.
Maw, 74, was the former executive director of the United Cook Inlet Drift Association.
He also was an Alaska Board of Fisheries nominee and applicant to be commissioner of Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
