Newscast – Thursday, April 12, 2018

By April 12, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The state Senate is set to debate the operating budget,
  • The Juneau Empire and two sister papers in Alaska are sold again, and
  • the Foghorn Stringband is in town for the Alaska Folk Festival and plays an impromptu outdoor Red Carpet Concert.
0

Recent headlines

X