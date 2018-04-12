Newscast – Thursday, April 12, 2018

In this newscast:
- The state Senate is set to debate the operating budget,
- The Juneau Empire and two sister papers in Alaska are sold again, and
- the Foghorn Stringband is in town for the Alaska Folk Festival and plays an impromptu outdoor Red Carpet Concert.
Recent headlines
Gardentalk – Attacking greenhouse mold and mildewMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski also has some hints for keeping our garlic going until harvest later this summer.
Army Corps addresses criticism of environmental review process for PebbleSheila Newman, with the Army Corps' Alaska District, said the agency recognizes that Pebble is not an average project proposal -- it has a long history in Alaska, so the agency is trying to make adjustments for that.
Haines Borough sends comment letter on 13,000-acre timber saleThe Haines Borough is asking for more information about a major timber sale in the Chilkat Valley, recently announced by the University of Alaska. At a regular meeting Tuesday, the Assembly voted to send a letter to the university prior to a community meeting at the end of April.
Missile Defense Agency makes test launch calendar classifiedThe government will no longer post a public calendar of upcoming missile tests under a new Missile Defense Agency policy.