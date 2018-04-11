Newscast – Wednesday, April 11, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Walker’s climate change team meets in Fairbanks,
  • state lawmakers shoot down a midwife’s board confirmation over her Planned Parenthood work history, and
  • Sitka National Historical Park and the Sitka Tribe of Alaska team up to offer summer Tlingit culture programs.
