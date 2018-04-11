Newscast – Wednesday, April 11, 2018

In this newscast:
- Gov. Walker’s climate change team meets in Fairbanks,
- state lawmakers shoot down a midwife’s board confirmation over her Planned Parenthood work history, and
- Sitka National Historical Park and the Sitka Tribe of Alaska team up to offer summer Tlingit culture programs.
Recent headlines
-
Regulators OK Juneau settlement with Hydro OneThe deal between Hydro One and the City and Borough of Juneau over the purchase of Juneau's utility has been mostly accepted by state regulators. Full approval is still more than a month away.
-
Kenai Peninsula Hockey Association, school district named in abuse suitThe Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and the Kenai Peninsula Hockey Association are facing charges related to sexual abuse committed by a former hockey coach.
-
How LGBT advocates scored a surprising victory in AlaskaAnchorage voters defeated a bill that would have banned transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity. In just six years, Anchorage voters flipped on LGBT issues.
-
University of Alaska extends comment period for proposed timber sale near Haines, KlukwanThe University of Alaska announced Monday that they are extending the deadline for comment on a controversial timber sale near Haines and Klukwan by 10 more days, until May 7.