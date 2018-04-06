Wrangell cancels it’s 65-year-old King Salmon Derby

Wrangell canceled its annual king salmon derby for the first time because of record low chinook forecasts and state restrictions.

Wrangell has held the longest king derby in Southeast Alaska, lasting a whole month.

The local Chamber of Commerce will hold a silver salmon derby instead.

Other towns had limited or canceled their derbies in the past.

This marks the first change for Wrangell since the event’s beginning 65 years ago.

The cancellation is due to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s area closures.

The agency announced in January that District 8, at the mouth of the Stikine River, would be closed for sport retention from April to mid-July.

The local chamber had anticipated further closures, and got the official notice last week.

Districts 6 and 7 are closed until mid-June. They encompass waters surrounding the entirety of Wrangell Island west to Coffman Cove.

“It’s really unfortunate that our king salmon derby is being canceled, but there’s nothing we can do about it considering the closures,” said Cyni Crary, executive director of the Wrangell Chamber of Commerce. “We feel like this is an excellent opportunity to bring back the coho salmon derby.”

Wrangell’s derby for silver or coho salmon is a throwback for the town, last held in the late 1970s.

This marks the first time it will be held not in conjunction with a king derby.

“This time people aren’t going to be able to fish for quite a while and retain the fish,” Crary said. “It will get people really excited to get on the water and compete.”

The silver derby is meant to supplement the excitement and the economic boost usually seen with the king derby.

Out of town folks come to Wrangell to fish the derby, and local retailers could always count on getting a boost from the event.

“Just everything that people get when they go out fishing, from their fishing licenses, to their beer, to their bait,”Crary says.

The Silver Salmon Derby will be during the weekends from Aug. 11 through Sept. 3.

This year’s derby tickets will be reduced from $35 to $20. The chamber will award weekly $250 cash prizes, with a $500 prize for Labor Day weekend.

The top awards will be based on a cumulative three-fish catch. Those prizes are $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second and $1,000 for third.