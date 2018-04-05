Newscast – Thursday, April 5, 2018

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Supreme Court says the Democratic Party can let independents run in their primaries,
- an Alaska Native language emergency resolution moves through the Legislature,
- distilleries get a few more months of cocktail mixing because of a public notice foul-up,
- commercial salmon trollers in Southeast are tied up this month because of salmon conservation concerns, and
- a high wind warning remains in effect in downtown Juneau and Douglas.
Recent headlines
Alaska ferry officials consider fuel alternativesAlaska officials have no plans to convert state ferries to electrical power. But they're installing engines that could use natural gas as well as diesel.
Alaska Native language ‘linguistic emergency’ resolution considered in Senate committeeSenate Community and Regional Affairs Committee opened its hearing Tuesday on House Concurrent Resolution 19 with remarks from the measure's sponsor, Ketchikan Rep. Dan Ortiz, who called Alaska Native culture and language a central part of the state’s cultural identity.
Walker administration works to fix broken 911 call systemGov. Bill Walker asked the chairs of both finance committees Monday to re-allocate $10 million toward the state’s ailing 911 system. The money was originally proposed for oil and gas research, but the governor’s office said that this was more important.
Sitka herring fishery closes early, 8,300 tons short of quotaThe Sitka sac roe herring fishery has shut down early this year, falling 8,330 tons short of this year’s guideline harvest level. This is the fourth time in six years the herring fishery has shut down before meeting the quota.