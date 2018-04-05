Newscast – Thursday, April 5, 2018

By April 5, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Supreme Court says the Democratic Party can let independents run in their primaries,
  • an Alaska Native language emergency resolution moves through the Legislature,
  • distilleries get a few more months of cocktail mixing because of a public notice foul-up,
  • commercial salmon trollers in Southeast are tied up this month because of salmon conservation concerns, and
  • a high wind warning remains in effect in downtown Juneau and Douglas.
0

Recent headlines

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Juneau from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
X