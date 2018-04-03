Newscast – Tuesday, April 3, 2018

By April 3, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Project Playground backers deliver a big check to Juneau for rebuilding,
  • a former White House communications director gets hired to work for the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. in D.C.,
  • a Juneau man with a swastika tattooed to his head gets sent back to prison for probation violations, and
  • Anchorage’s first vote-by-mail election winds down.
0

Recent headlines

X