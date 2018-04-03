Newscast – Tuesday, April 3, 2018

In this newscast:
- Project Playground backers deliver a big check to Juneau for rebuilding,
- a former White House communications director gets hired to work for the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. in D.C.,
- a Juneau man with a swastika tattooed to his head gets sent back to prison for probation violations, and
- Anchorage’s first vote-by-mail election winds down.
Recent headlines
Haines School leader opens conversation about sexual abuse allegations in school’s pastA Haines School administrator is breaking the silence on long closeted allegations of sexual abuse by a former superintendent and teacher. A new revelation from her late husband is igniting the conversation.
Boater found deceased, while another missing near SitkaOne man is dead and another missing after their boat overturned Sunday afternoon in Peril Strait, about 30 miles north of Sitka.
Alaska gasline project signs a DC insiderFormer White House communications director Mike Dubke is now helping promote the Alaska gasline project. Mike Dubke, through his company Black Rock Group, has a $15,000-a-month contract to advise the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation on its communication strategy.
Nearly $1M spent on Anchorage ‘bathroom bill’ ahead of voteTuesday is the last day to submit ballots in Anchorage’s first-ever vote-by-mail election. Amid a packed slate of propositions and candidates, one particularly controversial measure has drawn the lion’s share of campaign money.