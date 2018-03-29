Newscast – Thursday, March 29, 2018

By March 29, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • State and Democratic Party lawyers argue over whether independents can run in party primaries,
  • the state’s operating budget remains in political limbo in a divided House of Representatives,
  • Haines officials solicit input on a major Chilkat Valley timber sale, and
  • state troopers report arresting a man for firing shots at a fishing vessel near Klawock.
0

Recent headlines

X