Newscast – Thursday, March 29, 2018

In this newscast:
- State and Democratic Party lawyers argue over whether independents can run in party primaries,
- the state’s operating budget remains in political limbo in a divided House of Representatives,
- Haines officials solicit input on a major Chilkat Valley timber sale, and
- state troopers report arresting a man for firing shots at a fishing vessel near Klawock.
Recent headlines
-
New tsunami maps for southwest Washington coast have ‘shocking’ floodingThe worst case scenario for flooding from a tsunami along the Pacific Northwest coast just got even worse. Washington's Department of Natural Resources with help from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration re-mapped the maximum tsunami threat from Grays Harbor down to the Columbia River mouth.
-
Survivors of 1997 Bethel school shooting discuss how to prevent school shootingsHow to better protect students from school shootings is a debate happening around the country. The survivors of school shootings who chose to continue working in schools provide unique insights into the issue.
-
-
Alaska Senate passes Stedman’s sea otter resolutionThe Alaska Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling on the federal government to take steps to increase the harvest of sea otters in Southeast Alaska. Senate Joint Resolution 13 is sponsored by Sitka Republican senator Bert Stedman.