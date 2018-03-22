House floor debate on state operating budget continues for third day

Alaska House lawmakers are on their third day of floor debate on the state’s operating budget.

They’ve taken up more than 70 amendments, mostly offered by Republicans in the minority caucus. They voted down all but three amendments so far.

At a press availability Thursday morning, House Minority Leader Charisse Millett said the debate is going smoothly.

“We’ve offered about 80 amendments this year,” the Anchorage Republican said. “We’re working through those in very good fashion with the House Democrats. Unfortunately, they’re not accepting any of our amendments. And that’s OK, the conversation is still good for Alaskans to hear and to understand our ideas on how we can reduce the size and footprint of government.”

Floor debate on the operating budget is expected to continue Thursday afternoon. Eventually, the budget bill will go to the Senate for deliberations.

The House has just recessed until the call of the chair. It is expected that the’ll return this afternoon. #akleg — Gavel Alaska (@GavelAlaska) March 22, 2018

You can tune into Gavel Alaska’s live coverage on 360 North television, 360North.org and Gavel Alaska’s Facebook page.