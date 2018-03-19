State delays Byford cleanup, but says contentious site won’t change

The cleanup at the old Byford junkyard is on hold, pending further environmental testing from the state.

The state still plans on hauling 20,000 cubic yards of lead contaminated soil from the junkyard to a rock-pit, a quarter of a mile from Pat’s Creek.

The local tribe and city have spoken out against this proposed site, as it is near a fishing stream and recreation spot.

Wrangell Cooperative Association provided a report to the state outlining potential environmental hazards of the project at the site.

Biochemist Kendra Zamzow prepared the report, which suggests there could be phosphate leeching and other issues.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says it will address those concerns through additional testing in the next few weeks.

Contaminated Sites Program environmental program manager Sally Schlichting said the rock-pit still is the best option.

It is easy to access, does not require excessive permitting and already has been used as an industrial site in the past.

The state originally planned to start hauling the soil by April 1, but that’s been pushed back indefinitely.

Assembly members asked Schlichting whether there was a go/ no-go date, when the soil would be stuck at the junkyard.

Schlichting said there is no cut-off date, but delays will make the project more time consuming and costly for the state.

The local tribe has not budged from its position to oppose the site.