Newscast – Tuesday, March 13, 2018

In this newscast:
- Federal regulators lay out a timeline for its review of the Alaska LNG megaproject that could lead to construction in 2020,
- a break in the weather lets rescuers resume searching for two missing Mendenhall Towers climbers,
- a trial is set for February 2019 for a man accused of a 2015 double murder in Juneau, and
- Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom develops a commanding lead in the Iditarod with only 77 miles to go.
Recent headlines
Iditarod checkpoint enforces ordinance to control loose dog population as mushers arriveCoinciding with the Iditarod sled dog race, Unalakleet issued an emergency ordinance to address loose dogs running free around the community. Many residents complained about a problem, and not everyone is happy with the solution.
Weather clears as search resumes for missing climbersThe skies cleared Tuesday morning, allowing Juneau Mountain Rescue volunteers to continue the search for two climbers missing since last week. A Juneau Mountain Rescue team took off shortly after 10 a.m. and will search as long as they can.
State gets timeline for federal environmental review of Alaska LNG projectThe state-led LNG export project still needs customers and financing to build $45 billion mega-project.
Florida AG will seek death penalty for Parkland shooting suspectNikolas Cruz, 19, has already been charged with 17 counts of murder in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Public defenders had sought to avoid a trial by having Cruz plead guilty.