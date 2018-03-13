Newscast – Tuesday, March 13, 2018

  • Federal regulators lay out a timeline for its review of the Alaska LNG megaproject that could lead to construction in 2020,
  • a break in the weather lets rescuers resume searching for two missing Mendenhall Towers climbers,
  •  a trial is set for February 2019 for a man accused of a 2015 double murder in Juneau, and
  • Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom develops a commanding lead in the Iditarod with only 77 miles to go.
