Double homicide trial scheduled for February 2019

A jury trial for a Juneau man accused in a double homicide is scheduled for next year.

Laron Carlton Graham, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 deaths of Robert Meireis, 36, and Elizabeth Tonsmeire, 34.

Natasha Norris, a private Anchorage-based attorney, will represent Graham on behalf of the Office of Public Advocacy.

Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg scheduled the trial to begin Feb. 19, 2019.

Assistant Attorney General John Darnall with the Office of Special Prosecutions said it’s possible the trial, including jury selection, could last seven weeks.

“It could go that long,” Darnall said. “It may be shorter, however.”

The Office of Special Prosecutions is prosecuting the case instead of the short-staffed Juneau District Attorney’s office.

Graham already is serving time for previous convictions, and currently is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

His bail in the homicide case was originally set at $250,000.