Newscast – Tuesday, March 6, 2018

- A top state regulator warns that the state could be exposed to billions in oil well clean up costs,
- state lawmakers OK elevating a Juneau District Court judge position to a Superior Court judge,
- the Juneau Assembly shoots down an ordinance to beef up planning officials’ powers in certain situations,
- an August trial date is scheduled in the city’s lawsuit to recover demolition costs for the Gastineau Apartments demolition,
- four CBJ department heads plan to retire this year,
- and the latest from the Iditarod.
Juneau police end policy of flagging flying weedJuneau's marijuana industry says that will allow exports across Alaska. The move reverses a policy of flagging commercial marijuana that had resulted in the passenger being denied boarding.
State regulator pushes for stronger laws to deal with abandoned oil wellsA top state regulator is asking the legislature to make sure oil companies pay to clean up old oil wells, even after the wells are sold to a different company.
Scientists don’t know why ice seals are appearing in ice-free UnalaskaThere are plenty of seals in Unalaska, but ringed seals -- who make their homes on the ice -- are rare.
Aleutians East Borough votes to join feds in battle over King Cove roadThe Aleutians East Borough Assembly approved spending $61,875 to hire a law firm to help them join a lawsuit over the controversial road between King Cove and Cold Bay.