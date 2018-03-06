Newscast – Tuesday, March 6, 2018

In this newscast:

  • A top state regulator warns that the state could be exposed to billions in oil well clean up costs,
  • state lawmakers OK elevating a Juneau District Court judge position to a Superior Court judge,
  • the Juneau Assembly shoots down an ordinance to beef up planning officials’ powers in certain situations,
  • an August trial date is scheduled in the city’s lawsuit to recover demolition costs for the Gastineau Apartments demolition,
  • four CBJ department heads plan to retire this year,
  • and the latest from the Iditarod.
