Oil response crew continues to clean up Shuyak Strait spill

Oil response crews continue to work on the scene of a spill north of the City of Kodiak.

According to a Coast Guard news release Sunday, responders collected six bags of oil and are using containment booms on the remaining waste.

No oiled wildlife has been reported and response crews are looking into cleaning up debris.

Last week, according to a situation report from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, high winds caused a spill of up to 3,000 gallons of fuel at a facility on Port William, on the southern end of Shuyak Island.

As stated in the report, a dock collapsed and much of a building along with a fuel bladder fell into the water. The facility’s caretaker originally drew attention to the issue.

The Coast Guard contracted with Alaska Chadux on the response.