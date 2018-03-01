Newscast – Thursday, March 1, 2018

  • About 100 students walk out at Bethel Regional High School to agitate for stricter gun laws,
  • Rep. Tammie Wilson relents and takes workplace harassment and discrimination training,
  • all individual parties in litigation around a fatal Sitka landslide in 2015 have settled out of court,
  • a Juneau man convicted for the 2006 Holy Trinity Episcopal Church fire is headed back to prison, and
  • new designs for Juneau’s Project Playground are out.
