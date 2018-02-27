Sitka’s First Presbyterian Church to close, end congregation

SITKA — The First Presbyterian Church of Sitka has announced that it is dissolving as a congregation and is beginning the process of closing the church.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Monday that the closure is in response to dwindling membership and the high cost of maintaining the aging church.

Church ministry and facility coordinator Kristy Miller said that instead of a congregation, Sitka Presbyterians will be a fellowship directly under the Northwest Coast Presbytery.

The congregation built the church in 1958.

Miller said an administrative commission with members from the Sitka church and the presbytery will be formed next month to begin the process of closing the building, which she said is expected to be done by Sept. 30.

The commission will then consider the building’s next use.