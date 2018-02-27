Sitka’s First Presbyterian Church to close, end congregation

SITKA — The First Presbyterian Church of Sitka has announced that it is dissolving as a congregation and is beginning the process of closing the church.
The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Monday that the closure is in response to dwindling membership and the high cost of maintaining the aging church.
Church ministry and facility coordinator Kristy Miller said that instead of a congregation, Sitka Presbyterians will be a fellowship directly under the Northwest Coast Presbytery.
The congregation built the church in 1958.
Miller said an administrative commission with members from the Sitka church and the presbytery will be formed next month to begin the process of closing the building, which she said is expected to be done by Sept. 30.
The commission will then consider the building’s next use.
Recent headlines
-
Two from Juneau file for Kito’s House seatEducator Sara Hannan and union leader Chris Dimond filed for the House District 33 seat, which includes downtown Juneau, Douglas Island, Thane and some other capital city neighborhoods, plus Haines, Skagway, Klukwan and Gustavus.
-
Supreme Court ruling means immigrants could continue to be detained indefinitelyThe court ruled that immigrants, even those who are permanent legal residents and asylees, have no right to periodic bond hearings, meaning they could possibly be held indefinitely in some cases.
-
Millennials are no more liberal on gun control than elders, polls showPolling suggests millennials are more liberal than earlier generations on many social issues except gun laws. Pollsters say they can't explain this anomaly. Some millennials are surprised by it, too.
-
Alaska snowboarder buried under large avalancheBad weather hampered the search for a 39-year-old Alaska snowboarder buried by an avalanche. Alaska State Troopers say Marvin Scott of Ketchikan was caught in an avalanche reported to be 100 yards wide by 1,500 yards long while snowboarding Sunday.