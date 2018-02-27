Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

In this newscast:

  • House lawmakers try to address a public assistance application backlog 20,000 Alaskans deep,
  • the Juneau Assembly pushes for a seat at the table with with state regulators amid a electric utility merger, and
  • a city task force on public safety recommends installing police cameras in high-crime areas.
