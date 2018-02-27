House committee scales back draw from permanent fund earnings

The House Finance Committee voted Tuesday to reduce the amount the state would draw from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings to pay for the state budget this year.
The committee voted 6 to 4 to draw 4.75 percent of the fund’s market value. That’s a half percent less than the 5.25 percent Gov. Bill Walker proposed.
Homer Republican Rep. Paul Seaton said the lower percent of market value — or POMV — draw is more sustainable. He’s the committee’s co-chairman and caucuses with the mostly Democratic majority.
“The amount of the draw is not based on what our budget deficit is or those kinds of things,” Seaton said. “The amount of a POMV draw is based on the economics of an endowment.”
Endowments aim to grow faster than inflation. A consultant for the permanent fund corporation recently lowered the amount it projects the fund will grow in the future, from 6.95 percent to 6.5 percent.
Anchorage Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt said reducing the draw will increase the argument for an income tax, which he opposes.
“I would rather say, ‘Let’s look at where we can adjust appropriately and manage,’ which would be the earnings reserve right now, than to look at an income tax within the next couple of years,” he said.
The draw amount faces a vote in the full House. If the House passes it, it would go to the Senate for a vote.
The committee also changed the portion of the draw that would be devoted to permanent fund dividends. They set it at one-third of the draw, which would mean dividends of roughly $1,250 this year.
All members of the majority caucus who were present voted for the change. The members of the Republican minority caucus voted no. Majority-caucus independent Jason Grenn was absent.
The draw under the change would be $1.65 billion, compared with $1.91 billion Walker proposed. It would leave a $1.1 billion gap between what the state spends and what it raises. House majority members want to close this gap by drawing from the Constitutional Budget Reserve.
Recent headlines
-
Did Russia compromise Alaska election websites or systems? NBC News report says it didHowever, Alaska elections officials had said in September that operatives did not compromise the election system. Alaska has asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for any information related to the new news report.
-
-
Athletes give it their all Native Youth OlympicsSkill, form, technique and concentration will win the day in most sports, including the Native Youth Olympics. Those qualities were on exhibit at the Wells Fargo Sports Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage this weekend.
-
Bernie Sanders political dynasty? Senator’s son, stepdaughter run for officeThe son of the Vermont senator and 2016 presidential candidate is seeking a congressional seat in New Hampshire. Sanders' stepdaughter is running for mayor of Burlington, Vt., an office he once held.