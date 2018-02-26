Newscast – Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

In this newscast:
- The Alaska House of Representatives passes legislation to convert a Juneau District Court judge to a Superior Court judge,
- the Legislature’s latest misconduct policy draft would give the human resources manager authority to hire an independent investigator,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski shares her concern Alaska hire rates are falling among the big oil companies, and
- morning snow accumulation numbers.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska’s Medicaid and public assistance backlog is 20,000 people deepThe House Finance Committee voted in favor of hiring 41 people to reduce the backlog. "“The morale in that department is not good," said Rep. Les Gara, D-Anchorage.
-
Tweets aside, Sullivan says Trump good for AlaskaBarely 2 minutes into the speech, Sullivan made the rhetorical equivalent of an eye-roll: "Being in elected office, we can get caught up in the news of the day. Sometimes as a result of an intemperate tweet or two. Or three. Or four. ”
-
In Western Alaska, there’s water where there should be iceLast week, social media across Western Alaska lit up as residents posted photos and videos of open water where, normally, there's ice.
-
Air Station Sitka: An airborne mission over Alaska’s maritime landscapeAir Station Sitka commander Capt. Chip Lewin discussed the capabilities of his crews and their equipment in a presentation to the Sitka Chamber of Commerce.