Newscast – Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

By February 26, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska House of Representatives passes legislation to convert a Juneau District Court judge to a Superior Court judge,
  • the Legislature’s latest misconduct policy draft would give the human resources manager authority to hire an independent investigator,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski shares her concern Alaska hire rates are falling among the big oil companies, and
  • morning snow accumulation numbers.
0

Recent headlines

X