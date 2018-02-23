Newscast – Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

In this newscast:
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses mass shootings and what can be done,
- Alaskan Kikkan Randall wins the women’s U.S. cross-country ski team’s first ever gold medal,
- the recycling center in Juneau is closed for safety reasons and relocated, and
- the wintry storm forecast for Southeast turned out to be mostly rain.
