Newscast – Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

By February 23, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses mass shootings and what can be done,
  • Alaskan Kikkan Randall wins the women’s U.S. cross-country ski team’s first ever gold medal,
  • the recycling center in Juneau is closed for safety reasons and relocated, and
  • the wintry storm forecast for Southeast turned out to be mostly rain.
