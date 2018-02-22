Walker expected to announce Fansler replacement

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has selected state Rep. Zach Fansler’s replacement — and his office plans to announce its choice Thursday morning.

The governor chose the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta’s new legislator remarkably quickly.

Walker isn’t required to appoint a new representative for another three weeks… and House District 38 Democrats only submitted potential candidates to the governor’s office for review a few days ago.

KYUK confirmed Wednesday night that nominees Raymond “Thor” Williams and Yvonne Jackson were not chosen to serve in Juneau.

That leaves Tiffany Zulkosky, whom the local nominating committee ranked as their first choice.

No official announcement has been made yet, and Walker is only limited by tradition to those three nominees in his choice of Fansler’s replacement.

House District 38’s nominating committee selected Zulkosky, Jackson and Williams as their nominees.

All three are longtime Bethel residents and have served Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities for years.

Walker interviewed each of them Wednesday afternoon, for about 15 minutes each.

According to Williams, the governor was joined on his call by Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott, chief of staff Scott Kendall and legislative office director Darwin Peterson.

“It sounded like he was in his governor’s mansion having lunch,” Williams said. “It was not a lot of questions, it was not a lot of policy. It was more of who you are, do you plan to run in the future.”

Zulkosky confirmed that her call with the governor was attended by the same people.

According to Williams, the governor also asked him how well he knew YK Delta communities, and whether he’s a Democrat.

The announcement is expected later today.