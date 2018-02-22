Alaskans comment on Trump draft proposal to open state waters to oil, gas development

Alaskans gathered in downtown Anchorage on Wednesday night to weigh in on the Trump administration’s proposal to open almost all Alaska waters to oil and gas development.
The Wednesday night meeting was the only opportunity for Alaskans to comment on the draft proposal in person, and many showed up to speak out against it.
Adrienne Titus helped organize a protest outside the meeting
“When it comes to oil and gas development in our water and on our land, it’s going to highly affect not just our land and our water, but our people, our cultures, who we are — our identity, our food security,” said Titus, who is with the nonprofit Native Movement.
But another group of Alaskans showed up to support more offshore drilling opportunities.
Resource Development Council deputy director Carl Portman says his group doesn’t necessarily want to open up all the areas proposed by the Trump administration.
But Portman sees a lot of economic potential for Alaska in Arctic waters.
“23, 24 billion barrels. That’s huge. But that’s a very long-term prospect,” he said. “But if you have children here in Alaska that want to make Alaska home and raise their children here, then this is something you need to be paying attention to.”
The Interior Department expects to make a final decision on the offshore plan by the end of 2019.
Recent headlines
-
Overdose deaths fall in 14 states — including AlaskaNew provisional data released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that drug overdose deaths declined in 14 states during the 12-month period that ended July 2017, a potentially hopeful sign that policies aimed at curbing the death toll may be working.
-
Walker expected to announce Fansler replacementAlaska Gov. Bill Walker has selected state Rep. Zach Fansler’s replacement — and his office plans to announce its choice Thursday morning.
-
Expert: Number of Alaska cruise visitors expected to growA cruise industry expert says his organization expects the number of cruise ship visitors in Alaska to make a sizeable jump in the next two years.
-
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio softens on gun restrictionsAt a CNN town hall, the Republican senator said he would support raising the age limit for those wanting to purchase AR-15 style rifles and is "reconsidering" his position on high-capacity magazines.