Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018

By February 21, 2018Newscasts

Stories include a proposed appropriation for ANWR seismic testing, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen advocating for increased funding, publishers of Anchorage Daily News buying three more publications, and a winter storm watch issued for Juneau and parts of Southeast Alaska on Thursday.

