Measure asks Walker to declare ‘linguistic emergency’

A Southeast Alaska state legislator wants action to save Alaska Native languages.
Ketchikan independent Rep. Dan Ortiz, introduced House Concurrent Resolution 19, which calls for Gov. Bill Walker to “issue an administrative order recognizing a ‘linguistic emergency'” for Alaska Native languages.
“I don’t want to see any of our Native languages disappear, and will work with every member of the House and Senate to get this resolution to the governor’s desk as soon as possible,” Ortiz said in news release.
The resolution comes after the Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council issued a report detailing the continuing decline of the 20 recognized indigenous languages in the state.
The council urged Walker to take action.
Recent headlines
-
University of Alaska president appeals for public support for more fundingIn his State of the University address Tuesday, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen stressed the need for an increase in state funding after four years of cuts. Gov. Bill Walker’s proposed budget would flat fund the university at $317 million.
-
State leaders push to take next steps on ANWR drillingMurkowski isn't done with ANWR. After speaking at an event in Anchorage this week, the Senator told reporters there are a lot of details that need to be filled in.
-
Ask a Climatologist: The connection between sea ice and global weatherIn the past, climate models have struggled to connect ocean conditions with what happens in the atmosphere. But two new studies do a much better job describing that link.
-
Kentucky moves to add guns to schools after school shootingThe Kentucky legislature is considering arming teachers and administrators in response to a school shooting there Jan. 23.