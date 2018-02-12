Iditarod mushers demand board president resignation, don’t get it

With only three weeks until the 2018 Iditarod, there’s more drama swirling around Alaska’s premier long-distance dog mushing event.
The Iditarod Official Finisher’s Club called for the immediate resignation of Iditarod Board President Andy Baker.
The club’s letter to the board, first reported by the Anchorage Daily News, said Baker has “jeopardized the integrity of our whole livelihood through his poor leadership.”
The club calls itself the “players’ union” for Iditarod mushers.
The letter comes after controversy surrounding a dog-doping scandal that caused four-time champion Dallas Seavey to withdraw from this year’s race and a confidential consultant’s report, leaked to news media, that recommended board members with conflicts of interest step down to avoid losing sponsors and trust.
Despite the Finisher’s Club demand that Baker resign to avoid what the letter says will be “negative discourse” overshadowing this year’s race, Baker did not step down.
After the Board of Directors’ meeting Friday in Anchorage, the board released a statement saying its members had decided unanimously to make no changes.
Shortly thereafter, Baker spoke to reporters about his reaction to the letter.
“There’s so much emotion and there’s so much emotion this time of year, with, the mushers are getting ready for the race,” Baker said. “Everybody wants the race to do well. So I took it very positively. Everybody wants the race to do better, and the board, our whole focus is we want to have a safe race, we want dogs to be safe, we want mushers to be safe and we want a successful race.”
However, Baker said there may be changes coming after this year’s Iditarod that will be in line with recommendations from a December report by consultants with the Foraker Group.
Among other things, the report said the Iditarod should replace board members with conflicts of interest to restore trust with mushers, sponsors and race fans.
Baker, brother of Iditarod musher John Baker, says the board agrees but has not yet made a formal decision on the matter. He added that having board members with close ties to mushing has always been seen as a benefit to the race.
Finisher’s Club President Wade Marrs did not respond to a request for comment in time for this story.
Meantime, the Iditarod announced the race would restart in Willow on its normal southern route after the March 3 ceremonial start in Anchorage.
Recent headlines
-
Another year, another round of proposed Trump cuts for marine mammal programsSen. Lisa Murkowski cautioned: "Don’t get too exercised about things if you see that it’s been zeroed out."
-
In 2018, Palmer Project moves further into advanced explorationEarlier this month, the Canadian company Constantine Metal Resources announced the appointment of a new vice president of advanced projects, which includes the Palmer Project – mineral exploration in the Chilkat Valley.
-
Atlantic salmon grower calls effort to ban fish farms in Puget Sound ‘foolishness’The head of Cooke Aquaculture says he's furious about "scare tactics" that he says are driving a push to end Atlantic salmon farming in Puget Sound.
-
Chilkat Valley moose survey delayed due to lack of snowA wildlife survey that happens annually in the Haines area, hasn’t taken place this year – at least not yet. Lack of snowfall in the Chilkat Valley is preventing the Alaska Department of Fish and Game from conducting an aerial moose survey.