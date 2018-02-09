More layoffs announced at Prudhoe Bay

Over 260 Alaska workers — including over 180 union employees — will be laid off March 31 as a result of a contract change with oil company BP. Most of the employees were working at Prudhoe Bay.
That’s according to a report to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, sent by the contractor, New Jersey-based Mistras Group, Inc.
According to BP spokesperson Dawn Patience, the decision to end the contract was made to reduce costs amid continued low oil prices. Mistras performed inspections on pipelines and other infrastructure for BP.
BP instead awarded the contract to Anchorage-based Kakivik CCI, a subsidiary of Bristol Bay Industrial. Kakivik is non-union, according to BP. Kakivik was already doing a large portion of BP’s pipeline inspection work.
Kakivik spokesperson Sheila Schooner said the company is now seeking over 200 workers to fill the contract, although Schooner could not say whether the contract change would result in a net loss of jobs. Schooner Kakivik is encouraging Mistras workers to apply for the jobs.
Recent headlines
-
International “range states” meet to discuss polar bear conservation"The number one challenge is loss of polar bear habitat, meaning sea ice," says James Wilder, the polar bear program leader for the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
-
Glory Hole withdraws application to move to Valley propertyJuneau’s downtown homeless shelter, the Glory Hole, has withdrawn its application to take over a city-owned property in the Mendenhall Valley. That leaves five other applicants for the Juneau Assembly Lands and Resources Committee to consider.
-
‘Brilliant flames … give each other light’ at arts awards gala“We are surrounded tonight by resolute, substantial brilliant flames of the arts, humanities, social justice, community service and the human caring," said Alaska state writer laureate Ernestine Hayes.
-
EPA admin’s Pebble decision surprised Murkowski, she saysEPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced a decision to keep alive a proposal from the Obama administration to protect the headwaters of Bristol Bay, a proposal U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other Republicans had complained was egregious federal overreach.