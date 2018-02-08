Walker: ‘Why is Juneau not the Switzerland of Alaska from a financial standpoint?’

Gov. Bill Walker said more of the people making investment decisions for the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. should work in Juneau.
Walker spoke to the Juneau Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon Thursday.
“Why is Juneau not the Switzerland of Alaska from a financial standpoint, as far as all of the financial opportunities, as far as the money managers here?” Walker said.
Walker said more of roughly $140 million the state spends for fund management should be spent inside the state. He said the big Wall Street investment firms should have offices in Alaska, hiring Alaskans.
Walker also updated the chamber on the state’s plans for a natural gas pipeline. He said it was important for him to meet oil and gas company executives in Juneau.
