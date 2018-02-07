Hydaburg man faces felony assault charge in stabbing

A 20-year-old Hydaburg man was arrested and charged Friday afternoon in the stabbing of another man.
Justice Raven Peele stabbed the adult victim with a knife multiple times, troopers said. Peele is facing a charge of felony first-degree assault.
According to Alaska State Troopers online dispatch, troopers received a report about 4:30 p.m. Friday of a stabbing in Hydaburg.
The victim was medevaced to Seattle for treatment of serious injuries.
Online records show he is in jail at Craig Police Department. Public defender Katrina Larsen is listed as Peele’s attorney.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Prince of Wales Courthouse.
