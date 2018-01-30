State of Alaska honors Judge Roy Madsen

Gov. Bill Walker ordered all Alaska state flags be flown at half-staff today to honor Kodiak’s Judge Roy Madsen who passed away on Dec. 26.
Madsen, 94,was the first Alaskan Native to become an Alaska superior court judge and he served on the bench from 1975-1990.
Madsen left his mark on the community of Kodiak and helped make history throughout his life. Before becoming a judge, he had a private practice in Kodiak and served as the city and the borough’s lawyer.
He helped rebuild the community after the 1964 earthquake and tsunami. He also was among those who worked to pass the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act in 1971.
Walker stated in a news release that:
“Judge Madsen led a life of service, leadership, and honor, and Alaska is a better state because of his service.”
The Governor’s Office says Alaskan flags will be at half-staff for the next two days in honor of Madsen. Flags will be returned to full mast at sunset on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Madsen is survived by his wife, Linda Madsen, his children, and grandchildren.
