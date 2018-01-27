Up to 70 mph winds expected Sunday in Juneau

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning Sunday morning for Juneau. Wind gusts could be as high as 70 mph at times.
Taku winds are expected to start increasing Saturday night, Juneau meteorologist Wes Adkins said, and will blow through the areas of Thane, downtown Juneau, West Juneau and Douglas.
Adkins added that neighborhoods in Lemon Creek and near the Juneau International Airport also may experience about 40 mph winds. The wind may cause flying debris.
“People should look around their yards, look around the parking lot if you’re a business,” Adkins said. “If you have anything in the wind-prone areas that could be lifted or transported in the strong gusty winds then you might want to pick that up or secure it.”
Snowfall is expected Sunday evening with accumulations of about 2 to 4 inches possible, Adkins said. Drivers and pedestrians should exercise precaution.
“In places like downtown Douglas, Thane, West Juneau, if you’re a pedestrian you could get some brief bouts of blowing snow and that has a tendency to make the visibility go way down,” he said.
The warning lasts until 9 p.m. Sunday. Winds should die down by Monday night.
