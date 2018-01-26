Newscast – Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

In this newscast:

  • The state ferry Columbia will be out of rotation for at least another week for repairs,
  • state lawmakers release a draft update to its sexual and other workplace harassment policies, and
  • Alaska is sending 10 cross country skiers to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.
