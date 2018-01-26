Newscast – Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

In this newscast:
- The state ferry Columbia will be out of rotation for at least another week for repairs,
- state lawmakers release a draft update to its sexual and other workplace harassment policies, and
- Alaska is sending 10 cross country skiers to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.
Recent headlines
-
Project Homeless Connect brings together service providers and homeless individualsOnce a year, Juneau organizations that provide services to homeless individuals come together in one place for Project Homeless Connect.
-
Republican candidates for governor meet in JuneauThe four candidates talked about party loyalty, sexual harassment and federal overreach on Friday.
-
Juneau medical complex to receive patients in the front, sell pot in the backDr. Norvin Perez has permits to grow, sell and process marijuana at the same address as his Mendenhall Valley medical clinic. The curious arrangement appears to be the first of its kind in Alaska.
-
EPA head reverses course on Pebble, saying it may pose ‘unacceptable’ riskEPA administrator Scott Pruitt said the agency is suspending its effort to reverse an Obama-era proposal to put restrictions on the mine.