State-ordered investigation following BP leak finds no additional problem wells

A state-ordered review of thousands of oil wells on the North Slope is complete, following a multi-day oil and gas leak at one of BP’s facilities last spring.
The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (AOGCC) found no additional wells that could lead to a similar accident, according to commissioner Cathy Foerster.
The state called for oil companies to review all North Slope wells after BP’s internal investigation found five of its producing wells had a similar design to the one that failed. Companies were required to complete the investigation by Dec. 31.
The failure happened after thawing permafrost put uneven stress on the well, causing the wellhead to shoot up and knock off a valve, which then spewed oil and gas. Foerster says the permafrost thaw was unrelated to climate change and was caused by the heat of the oil being recovered.
AOGCC is changing its regulations as a result of the accident.
“We are in the process of amending our regulations to prohibit that specific well geometry,” Foerster said.
Recent headlines
-
Top Republican, Democrat in Alaska Senate differ on income taxSenate President Pete Kelly said his caucus was right to oppose an income tax last year. Anchorage Democratic Sen. Berta Gardner, the minority caucus leader, said a broad-based tax is still needed.
-
Woman rescued from 39 degree waters of Gastineau ChannelA woman jumped into the 39 degree waters of Gastineau Channel on Tuesday night and needed rescue. According to a Coast Guard news release, the 27-year-old was in a group when she jumped into the channel at the cruise ship terminal near the Taku Fisheries pier.
-
Knowles quits National Parks panel, says new administration won’t listenFormer Alaska Gov. Tony Knowles led a mass resignation this week from the National Park System advisory board. He’s served on the board since 2010.
-
Southeast Alaska squid fishery shot downDeclining king salmon stocks are playing a role in the Alaska’s Board of Fisheries decisions for other commercial fisheries. On Sunday, the board voted down a proposal for a new fishery in Southeast Alaska for market squid.