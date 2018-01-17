Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

Stories include a stabbing death reported in Ketchikan, two Juneau judges are retiring in June, and three finalists were selected to possibly replace former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy.
Recent headlines
-
Top Republican, Democrat in Alaska Senate differ on income taxSenate President Pete Kelly said his caucus was right to oppose an income tax last year. Anchorage Democratic Sen. Berta Gardner, the minority caucus leader, said a broad-based tax is still needed.
-
Woman rescued from 39 degree waters of Gastineau ChannelA woman jumped into the 39 degree waters of Gastineau Channel on Tuesday night and needed rescue. According to a Coast Guard news release, the 27-year-old was in a group when she jumped into the channel at the cruise ship terminal near the Taku Fisheries pier.
-
State-ordered investigation following BP leak finds no additional problem wellsThe Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission found no additional wells that could lead to a similar accident, according to commissioner Cathy Foerster.
-
Knowles quits National Parks panel, says new administration won’t listenFormer Alaska Gov. Tony Knowles led a mass resignation this week from the National Park System advisory board. He’s served on the board since 2010.