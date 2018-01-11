Juneau Afternoon – 1-12-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host;

We’ll be talking with John Neary and Jim Beedle about the Friday Fireside Lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;

Tom Matice and Mike Richardson will be here with a preview of the Friday Avalanche workshop;

We’ll be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of KRNN and KXLL;

And we’ll profile some of the local non-profit organizations taking part in the Pick, Click, and Give program, with guest, Sofia Fouquet.

