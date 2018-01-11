Juneau Afternoon – 1-12-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host;
We’ll be talking with John Neary and Jim Beedle about the Friday Fireside Lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;
Tom Matice and Mike Richardson will be here with a preview of the Friday Avalanche workshop;
We’ll be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of KRNN and KXLL;
And we’ll profile some of the local non-profit organizations taking part in the Pick, Click, and Give program, with guest, Sofia Fouquet.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
Five rules for investment from Alaska’s Permanent Fund CorporationIn a relatively new and, so far, really successful strategy for making money for Alaska's sovereign wealth fund, how do they pick the next big winner out of a sea of potential companies?
$63 billion and counting: How long can Alaska’s Permanent Fund keep growing so fast?The state's sovereign wealth fund has doubled in size in less than a decade, but a market correction could be incredibly painful for Alaska’s bottom line.
Walker plans to meet House nominees before making pickA majority of the 16 Democrats in the House must approve Westlake's replacement.
About 6 percent of student body leave Haines School District during winter breakTeachers at the Haines School got a surprise when taking attendance for the first time the holidays: an unexpected number of their students were missing.