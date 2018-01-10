U.S. House honors Alaska’s Don Young as newest dean

ANCHORAGE — Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House was honored Wednesday for becoming its longest serving member.
U.S. Rep. Don Young succeeds Rep. John Conyers, 88, as dean, largely a ceremonial post whose main duty is to swear in the House speaker after elections.
Conyers, a Michigan Democrat, cited health reasons when resigning last month, but he was also facing sexual harassment allegations.
Young, an 84-year-old Republican, has served in the House since 1973. House Speaker Paul Ryan noted Wednesday was Young’s 16,374th day in office.
Known for a gruff demeanor, Young told his colleagues he will not change as dean: He will still holler, he will still at times get out of line.
But if that happens, he says that action comes from his heart, adding: “My heart is in this House.”
Recent headlines
-
Unfixed frisky felines overwhelm Juneau resident who surrenders 25-plus cats to humane societyGastineau Humane Society estimates that taking in the animals alone will cost the organization an estimated $10,000. That will include vaccinations, microchipping them and spaying or neutering the 25-plus animals.
-
New pretrial system scales back cash bail, increases monitoringThe state has created an entirely new Pretrial Enforcement Division. Its 60 officers are responsible for monitoring defendants' compliance with their conditions of release.
-
State agencies provide stopgap timber for Southeast industryThe state just sold timber from its Southeast Alaska forest to the region’s largest mill. It’s part of a multi-agency effort to keep the area’s logging industry alive. But some say it’s time to let it go.
-
Ask a Climatologist: What is polar amplification?As snow and sea ice melt in the Arctic it creates a feedback loop that enhances global warming called polar amplification.